Naegleria: KMC issues prevention guidelines

Recorder Report 19 Jul, 2022

KARACHI: Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) on Monday issued precautionary measures to prevent Naegleria during the ongoing monsoon season. Department of Medical and Health Services of KMC issued precautionary measures on special directives of Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab.

The citizens have been told that they can protect themselves and their families from getting infected with Naegleria bacteria by fully implementing the measures.

However, if one develops symptoms such as fever, headache, neck pain, nausea, blurred vision, insomnia and lack of sleep, he should consult a doctor immediately and follow the doctor’s instructions.

Citizens have been asked to avoid bathing in rainwater that accumulates anywhere during the monsoons or in puddles of water that accumulate as a result of leaks from dilapidated water supply pipelines.

“If you have to bathe in pools, lakes and swimming pools in recreational areas, keep your head high, otherwise Naegleria bacteria can enter the body through the nose and destroy brain cells,” the advisory read.

It added that prevention of other epidemic diseases including Naegleria will be possible only when necessary measures are taken at the government level as well as awareness is raised among the citizens themselves.

The citizens should take precautionary measures issued by the medical institutions to protect the health of themselves and their families.

Naegleria is likely to spread during the monsoon season, so citizens should take all possible precautions.

The major source of Naegleria infection is warm, fresh water and unchlorinated water supplies, and the disease manifests as severe disease within two to fifteen days after the bacteria enter the body.

The citizens have been advised to use boiled water for ablution and bath and avoid rinsing the nose with unchlorinated or boiled water while suffering from a common cold or nasal congestion.

“Use one tablespoon of bleach per 1,000 liters of water to prevent infection. Clean the above and underground water tanks in the house twice a year,” the advisory said.

