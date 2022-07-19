Health dept to monitor Covid-19 situation on daily basis

LAHORE: In the wake of increase in positive cases, Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal has directed the health department to complete all the arrangements and monitor the situation of coronavirus on a daily basis.

He gave this instruction while presiding over a meeting to review the situation of coronavirus in the province at the Civil Secretariat on Monday.

The Chief Secretary said that protecting the health and lives of the people is the most important for the government, adding that citizens should supplement the government’s efforts to eradicate coronavirus and dengue. He said the only solution to prevent coronavirus is precaution and vaccination. He appealed the people to prove themselves as responsible citizens by adhering to corona SOPs including wearing masks.

The meeting decided to ensure implementation of the condition of wearing masks and to start a special campaign to raise awareness among people about coronavirus and dengue. The Chairman of Corona Expert Advisory Group Prof Mahmood Shaukat gave a detailed briefing to the meeting. He said the vaccine is very effective against coronavirus and due to not taking precautionary measures; there is an increase in Covid-19 cases.

