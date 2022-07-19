AGL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
Jul 19, 2022
Business & Finance

Loyalty solution for end-users: ABL, Euronet Pakistan and Giift Management Asia PTE ink accord

Press Release 19 Jul, 2022

LAHORE: Allied Bank, Euronet Pakistan and Giift Management Asia PTE have entered into a strategic partnership to introduce first of its kind Enterprise Loyalty Solution in Pakistan whereby Allied Bank’s customers will be able to earn and redeem reward points both in domestic and international markets. The solution will have a marketplace offering a variety of products for reward points redemption.

ABL customers will be able to redeem their reward points on 900+ international airlines, 500,000+ hotels, 1,000+ airport lounges along with an opportunity to redeem points against Gift cards/vouchers accepted at 1500+ global brands such as Starbucks, Amazon, Netflix, iTunes, etc.

The signing ceremony was held at Allied Bank’s Head Office, Lahore, and was attended by senior management of the collaborating parties.

Speaking at the occasion, Sohail Aziz, Chief Digital Banking Group, Allied Bank, said, “ABL, being one of the leading banks which has heavily invested in shifting customer behaviour to “Digital First,” is introducing yet another solution to reinforce its digital banking footprint. ABL has already shifted its above 70 percent of banking transactions to digital and the loyalty programme will help incentivizing ABL customers to further boost digital adoption.”

Speaking at the occasion, Kashif Gaya, Chief Executive Officer of Euronet Pakistan said, “We are happy to onboard Allied Bank as our first client in Pakistan onto this market leading enterprise-wide loyalty solution. Our goal is to offer diversified digital-first value propositions to our clients and we believe that this end-to-end loyalty and rewards eco-system, along with international and domestic redemptions, will enable ABL to further expand its digital adoption and customer engagement across all its products, services and channels.”

Speaking at the occasion, Farah Sabbar, Managing Director GCC of Giift said, “In the context of Giift global expansion, we are proud to develop our presence in Pakistan, one of the important loyalty marketplaces in Asia. This strategic partnership facilitated by Euronet will add tremendous value to the Allied Bank’s ‘Digital First’ initiative; thanks to our comprehensive end-to-end loyalty technology alongside setting industry benchmarks in Pakistan.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

