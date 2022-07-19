AGL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
Pakistan Auto Show 2022 to start on 29th

Recorder Report 19 Jul, 2022

LAHORE: The largest exhibition of automobiles in the country - The Pakistan Auto Show 2022 (PAS-22) is being held on the 29th, 30th, and 31st of July, 2022 at the Expo Centre Lahore. It is the most valuable initiative of Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts & Accessories Manufacturers (PAAPAM), representing over 3000 large, medium and small industries from all over Pakistan. The theme of the PAPS show is: “MADE IN PAKISTAN”.

More than 100,000 local visitors are expected to see renowned companies while foreign exhibitors will be seen showcasing their latest parts and technologies, including 150 auto parts manufacturers. Visitors will be able to take test-drive tracks for the latest cars of MG, Toyota, Suzuki and Proton. Also, Motorway Police Kiosk will be there to facilitate the visitors by engaging them on how to improve their driving and offering Learner’s Driving Licenses on the spot.

The diverse categories of exhibitors will include; Passenger Cars, Trucks, Buses, Tractors, Rickshaws, Motorcycles, Auto parts Manufacturers, Services providers, Machinery makers, Tool-makers, Antique cars and Heavy motorbikes along with related service industries like accessories, Tracking & insurance, etc. The general public is invited to visit the show between 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, to see the fascinating innovations and cutting-edge technologies from the best institutions and projects, delivering great advantages for the consumers, also providing the visitors with food and vintage cars at the exhibition.

The main goal of this exhibition is to show the PAAPAM Auto Village to the USA and European countries also export them with a complete range of Automotive Parts manufactured and supplied to all OEMs.

The Chairman of Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts and Accessories Manufacturers (PAAPAM), Abdur Razzaq Gauhar, stated that: “Implementation of tough policies by the Government also monitoring them will ensure that only Overseas Pakistanis can benefit from used-car import schemes. Foreign companies should be inspired to invest more, transfer technologies, and “Made in Pakistan” for better economic progress of Pakistan.”

