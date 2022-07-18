AGL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.71%)
ANL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.69%)
AVN 75.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.65 (-4.6%)
BOP 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.69%)
CNERGY 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.18%)
EFERT 89.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.61%)
EPCL 75.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.04%)
FCCL 13.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.44%)
FFL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.22%)
FLYNG 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.64%)
GGGL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.81%)
GGL 16.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-4.47%)
GTECH 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.15%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.13%)
KEL 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.97%)
LOTCHEM 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.44%)
MLCF 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.94%)
OGDC 81.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-1.89%)
PAEL 15.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.96%)
PIBTL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.32%)
PRL 16.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.04%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-6.45%)
TELE 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.89%)
TPL 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.18%)
TPLP 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-4.61%)
TREET 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-3.97%)
TRG 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-3.14%)
UNITY 19.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.96%)
WAVES 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.08%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.23%)
BR100 4,105 Decreased By -85.6 (-2.04%)
BR30 15,036 Decreased By -346.5 (-2.25%)
KSE100 41,404 Decreased By -671 (-1.59%)
KSE30 15,771 Decreased By -279.7 (-1.74%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Cummins rested for Zimbabwe and New Zealand ODIs

AFP 18 Jul, 2022

SYDNEY: Test captain Pat Cummins will miss Australia’s upcoming one-day series against Zimbabwe and New Zealand, team bosses announced Monday as they named a strong squad led by Aaron Finch.

The pace spearhead has been rested for all six games in August-September at Townsville and Cairns, while batsman Travis Head will be absent for birth of his first child.

But leg-spinner Adam Zampa returns following the arrival of his first child while Ashton Agar (side strain) and Sean Abbott (broken finger) rejoin the squad.

Mitchell Swepson, Josh Inglis, Jhye Richardson and Matthew Kuhnemann drop out of the one-day line-up that last played Sri Lanka.

Spin and sweeps: Five talking points from Sri Lanka-Australia Tests

Cricket Australia said Cummins was being managed “through a period of rehabilitation and physical preparation for the upcoming summer”.

“These series against New Zealand, the world’s No.1 ranked ODI side, and Zimbabwe will be good contests, providing an opportunity to play some great cricket in the lead-up to the home summer,” said chairman of selectors George Bailey.

“The team is excited to be marking the start of a huge summer with these matches in North Queensland.”

Australia play three ODIs against Zimbabwe in Townsville from August 28 followed by three against New Zealand in Cairns from September 6.

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (capt), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

New Zealand Zimbabwe Aaron Finch Pat Cummins Adam Zampa Sean Abbott

Comments

1000 characters

Cummins rested for Zimbabwe and New Zealand ODIs

Markets rattled: KSE-100 down nearly 750 points over political uncertainty

Gwadar Free Zone: Irked by rupee slide, Chinese for accounts in RMB

IMF's staff-level agreement a credit positive for Pakistan: Moody’s

Remittances: Pakistan receives record inflow of $31.2bn in FY22

Oil jumps as soft dollar and tight supply supports

Tarin calls for general elections to 'kill this uncertainty' after Punjab by-elections

Shehbaz Sharif’s government confined to Islamabad: Sheikh Rashid

Another state of emergency declared in Sri Lanka as acting president takes reins

Punjab by-elections: PTI trounces PML-N; victory will add to IK’s narrative

Coal import, bilateral, transit trade: Delegation leaving for Kabul today

Read more stories