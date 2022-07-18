15 cases of dengue reported in Landi Kotal

PESHAWAR: Dengue virus on Sunday broke out in Landi Kotal after reporting 15 cases in Wali Khel village and other adjacent areas of subdivision Landi Kotal, district Khyber.

It is to be mentioned here that dengue fever is a tropical disease caused by a virus carried by a mosquito. According to the locals of the area, for the last few days, scores of local tribesmen including men, women and children have got constant and hard fever. When the doctors were contacted for consultation, they confirmed it was dengue fever after a comprehensive examination.

As per available information nine dengue positive patients have been detected in Wali Khel while six others have been reported from other localities. The news spread like jungle fire in villages and on social media, the health department dispatched health teams for the areas to adopt necessary measures to stem the spread of disease.

Malaria and dengue focal person Shah Muhammad said that awareness sessions have been conducted to sensitize the people of the disease besides IRS spray has been carried out in the effected houses to dispose larva. During inspection, we have found larva in various water tanks in the residences and if the dwellers don’t cover the water containers and avoid following precautionary measures, the number of dengue patients will increase many folds, he warned.

Dr Jamshed Sherani, Medical Superintendent headquarters hospital Landi Kotal said that with breaking out of the disease arrangements have been finalized and a well-equipped isolation ward has been specialized in the health center to facilitate the dengue patients.

Health experts said that those who have got constant fever should consult the nearest doctor and carry out lab tests as soon as possible. They cautioned that water should not be accumulated in ponds and drainages that cause breeding of the mosquitoes besides only Panadol medicine has been prescribed in case of dengue fever.

