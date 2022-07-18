Election in PP-97 constituency: 168 polling stations set up, 1,513 employees deployed

FAISALABAD: A total of 168 polling stations were set up for the by-elections of the PP-97 constituency and 1513 employees of the district administration were deployed for election duty.

5569 officers and personnel of Police, Quick Response Force and Mobile Force also performed their duties. Apart from this, 228 lady health workers and 22 ladies of civil defense were on duty to assist the police. Similarly, 150 soldiers of Rangers and 100 soldiers of Army performed their duties to maintain peace and faith.

Timely presence of election materials and polling staff was ensured at 168 polling stations, food and drinks were also arranged for the duty staff. CCTV cameras were installed across 168 polling stations, while live streaming of sensitive polling stations continued throughout the day.

Deputy Commissioner Lt. Sohail Ashraf (retd) and senior officers were present in the control room established in Municipal Corporation Chak Jhumra all the time and monitored the administrative and safety issues through CCTV cameras. While the Deputy Commissioner also visited the District Emergency Operational Center established in the DC office and checked the duty of the staff.

DC said that two control rooms were established in Municipal Committee Chak Jhumra and DC Office Faisalabad, whose phone numbers 0419201491, 0419201492 and toll-free number 080000081 remained functional throughout the day.

