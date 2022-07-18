PMSA rescues Iranian fishing boat

KARACHI: The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) in a rescue operation saved an Iranian fishing boat with six crew members on board, in the sea near the port city on Sunday.

PMSA officials said an emergency call was received at the PMSA’s Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC), the boat was facing an emergency situation owing to high was caused by the cyclonic activity in the sea. The PMSA immediately dispatched its fast response vessel for rescue of the Iranian boat. The PMSA rescue vessel swiftly approached the boat Al-Usmani and provided medical aid and food to the crew onboard the boat.