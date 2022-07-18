AGL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.27%)
Pakistan

By-elections in Punjab: Imran urges courts to take notice of ‘rigging attempts’

Zulfiqar Ahmad 18 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan on Sunday urged the courts to open their doors “now” and take notice of the “brazen violation” of Supreme Court’s orders and the election rules by the Punjab government.

Mr Khan took to Twitter to highlight what he called “untoward incidents” that took place throughout the day, including the “use of government and state machinery to rig the election, illegal ballot stamping, harassment of voters, and arrests of PTI leaders”.

He alleged that the Punjab government had violated the Supreme Court’s orders and the election rules to “rig the elections”.

The former premier also accused the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) of turning a blind eye to the incidents, and said the “courts must open now and act”.

In another tweet, Mr Khan condemned “illegal” arrest of his adviser Shahbaz Gill “simply to try and rig elections and spread fear amongst people”.

“These fascist tactics will not work & our people will not be deterred from exercising their right to vote. Handlers of Imported govt should realise damage they are doing to our nation,” he wrote.

Earlier in the day, Mr Gill was arrested in Sheikhupura allegedly for visiting different polling stations with his security guards who were dressed as FC personnel. These allegations were denied by Mr Gill.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

