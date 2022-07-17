AGL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.27%)
Pakistan

PML-N should openly accept results, says Maryam

  • Her statement comes as PTI gains lead in Punjab by-polls
BR Web Desk Updated 17 Jul, 2022

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Sunday accepted defeat in by-elections on 20 crucial constituencies of Punjab, Aaj News reported.

Taking to Twitter, Maryam said that PML-N should openly accept election results.

"One should bow before the decision of the people. Winning and losing is part of life. Efforts should be made to identify weaknesses and overcome them. God willing, all will be well."

Her statement comes after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) looks to sweep the Punjab by-elections. According to unofficial results, the PTI has so far won three seats and leads in 14 others.

Punjab by-elections: PTI wins 3 seats, leads in 14 others

Earlier, speaking at a private TV channel, senior PML-N leader Malik Mohammad Ahmed Khan also accepted that PTI had received a “landslide victory” in the hotly-contested Punjab by-polls.

"I accept that PTI has won and the party wholeheartedly accepts the opinion of the public," he said.

He further added that everybody can get into the debate of how and what happened, but "apparently the situation right now shows that PTI has won the elections; therefore, we congratulate them and accept our defeat."

PTI PML-N Punjab bypolls election results

