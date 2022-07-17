AGL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.27%)
ANL 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.55%)
AVN 79.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.75%)
BOP 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.55%)
EFERT 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.33%)
EPCL 77.57 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.71%)
FCCL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.62%)
FFL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
FLYNG 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.96%)
GGGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.25%)
GGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
GTECH 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.38%)
HUMNL 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.54%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
LOTCHEM 24.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.64%)
MLCF 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
OGDC 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.31%)
PAEL 16.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 6.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.76%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.36%)
TELE 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.04%)
TPL 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.58%)
TPLP 20.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.56%)
TREET 29.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.91%)
TRG 79.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.65%)
UNITY 20.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.88%)
WAVES 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.07%)
BR100 4,191 Decreased By -29.5 (-0.7%)
BR30 15,382 Decreased By -155.6 (-1%)
KSE100 42,075 Decreased By -274 (-0.65%)
KSE30 16,051 Decreased By -114.3 (-0.71%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Sri Lanka coach Silverwood lauds ‘fantastic’ Jayasuriya

AFP 17 Jul, 2022

GALLE: Sri Lanka coach Chris Silverwood on Sunday said there were lessons to be learnt from the team’s new spin hero Prabath Jayasuriya after his third successive five-wicket Test haul.

Jayasuriya remained Sri Lanka’s go-to bowler as he returned figures of 5-82 with his left-arm spin to help bowl out Pakistan for 218 after skipper Babar Azam’s defiant century.

The 30-year-old took 12 wickets on debut in a series-levelling Test win over Australia last week at the same venue, six in each innings.

Sunday’s performance made him the first Sri Lankan bowler and only eighth overall to claim three five-wicket hauls in his first two Tests.

“I think he has been absolutely fantastic so far,” Silverwood told reporters.

“I think the one thing that he does really well is hits line and length and I think that’s the one thing that we need to improve.

Azam hits ton as Pakistan fight back in first Sri Lanka Test

“He asks lots of good questions to the batsman, he gets lot of balls in the good areas and when there is turn he finds it, hence why so successful.”

Jayasuriya rattled the Pakistan batting – which slipped to 85-7 – with his turners and sliders and was on a hat-trick before Azam, who made 118, hit back with help from the lower-order.

“It’s a lesson for the rest of our bowlers of how to do that (bowl consistently in right areas) and something that I have been working very hard to try and change (in the team’s bowling),” said Silverwood, who coached England until earlier this year and was appointed to lead Sri Lanka in April.

“Once we have done that, we will have a serious bowling attack.”

Cricket Pakistan Sri Lanka Test match

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lanka coach Silverwood lauds ‘fantastic’ Jayasuriya

Miftah gives a detailed account: How country saved itself from bankruptcy

Govt says reshaping ‘Mera Ghar’ scheme

Technical problem forces IndiGo plane to land in Karachi

Afghanistan: Pakistan to sell 120,000 metric tons of wheat to UN’s WFP

Sri Lanka protest movement reaches 100 days

IMF chief sees 'exceptionally uncertain' global outlook, deteriorating debt situation

Country can’t afford weak military, says PTI chairman

Today’s by-elections to decide Punjab CM’s fate

Inflation rate will soar to 40pc, claims Tarin

Transmission services: China’s PMLTC agitates against imposition of 17pc GST

Read more stories