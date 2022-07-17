AGL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.27%)
ANL 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.55%)
AVN 79.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.75%)
BOP 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.55%)
EFERT 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.33%)
EPCL 77.57 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.71%)
FCCL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.62%)
FFL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
FLYNG 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.96%)
GGGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.25%)
GGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
GTECH 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.38%)
HUMNL 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.54%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
LOTCHEM 24.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.64%)
MLCF 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
OGDC 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.31%)
PAEL 16.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 6.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.76%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.36%)
TELE 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.04%)
TPL 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.58%)
TPLP 20.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.56%)
TREET 29.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.91%)
TRG 79.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.65%)
UNITY 20.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.88%)
WAVES 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.07%)
BR100 4,191 Decreased By -29.5 (-0.7%)
BR30 15,382 Decreased By -155.6 (-1%)
KSE100 42,075 Decreased By -274 (-0.65%)
KSE30 16,051 Decreased By -114.3 (-0.71%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘Cost of borrowing also increasing’: Social instability growing due to high energy, food prices: analyst

Recorder Report 17 Jul, 2022

KARACHI: Social instability is growing in Pakistan due to three major challenges, namely rising energy prices, hike in prices of essential foods and commodities, and enhancement in cost of borrowing.

That’s why the country’s economic outlook has worsened significantly, says economic and financial analyst Ateeq-ur-Rehman.

“We are facing highest built-in monthly fuel adjustment charges in our electricity bills due to unbearable cost of negligence by the concerns and due to some power projects declared to be problematic; consequently the poor people and the middle class are the hardest-hit sections (of the population),” he said.

He added that the central bank is continuously raising interest rates to contain prices and inflation, which is increasing the cost of borrowing as debt burden is growing by the day.

The victims of the increasing cost of energy and food do want to borrow money for fulfilling their needs, but due to the heavy cost of credit avoid availing this financing facility.

Ateeq-ur-Rehman said such people face the challenge of paucity of funds to cope with the daily expenses. He claimed that the current calendar year is going to be tough and the next one is probably going to be tougher.

“In order to get relief over these challenges we should seriously and sincerely plan to increase our agricultural produce, opt for alternative energy solutions like solar and wind energy and drastically reduce the markup rates,” said the senior analyst.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

energy prices Ateeq Ur Rehman commodities prices prices of essential foods

Comments

1000 characters

‘Cost of borrowing also increasing’: Social instability growing due to high energy, food prices: analyst

World Bank approves $200m to transform agri sector

Inflation rate will soar to 40pc, claims Tarin

Govt says reshaping ‘Mera Ghar’ scheme

Afghanistan: Pakistan to sell 120,000 metric tons of wheat to UN’s WFP

Transmission services: China’s PMLTC agitates against imposition of 17pc GST

US won’t ‘walk away’ from Middle East, says Biden

‘Unrealistic’ energy policies will lead to higher inflation: MbS

Punjab: crucial by-polls today

Petroleum dealers say will observe strike tomorrow

Loan resumption: Final decision by IMF board likely in 3-6 weeks

Read more stories