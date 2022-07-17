Markets
Cotton Spot Rates
17 Jul, 2022
KARACHI: Official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Saturday (July 16, 2022).
===========================================================================
The KCA Official Spot Rate for Local Dealings in Pakistan Rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOR BASE GRADE 3 STAPLE LENGTH 1-1/16"
MICRONAIRE VALUE BETWEEN 3.8 TO 4.9 NCL
===========================================================================
Rate Ex-Gin Upcountry Spot Rate Spot Rate Difference
For Price Ex-Karachi Ex KHI. As Ex-Karachi
on 15-07-2022
===========================================================================
37.324 kg 14,500 180 14,680 15,180 -500/-
Equivalent
40 kgs 15,540 193 15,733 16,268 -535/-
===========================================================================
