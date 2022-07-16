AGL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.27%)
ANL 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.55%)
AVN 79.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.75%)
BOP 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.55%)
EFERT 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.33%)
EPCL 77.57 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.71%)
FCCL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.62%)
FFL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
FLYNG 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.96%)
GGGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.25%)
GGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
GTECH 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.38%)
HUMNL 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.54%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
LOTCHEM 24.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.64%)
MLCF 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
OGDC 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.31%)
PAEL 16.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 6.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.76%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.36%)
TELE 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.04%)
TPL 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.58%)
TPLP 20.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.56%)
TREET 29.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.91%)
TRG 79.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.65%)
UNITY 20.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.88%)
WAVES 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.07%)
BR100 4,191 Decreased By -29.5 (-0.7%)
BR30 15,382 Decreased By -155.6 (-1%)
KSE100 42,075 Decreased By -274 (-0.65%)
KSE30 16,051 Decreased By -114.3 (-0.71%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

NUST, Chinese varsity to work on ‘Silk Road International Alliance of Architectural & Technological Universities’

Press Release 16 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: With the aim to forge meaningful partnership under the proposed “Silk Road International Alliance of Architectural & Technological Universities” and beyond, a high-level virtual meeting between senior management and faculty of the National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST), Pakistan and Xi’an University of Architecture & Technology (XAUAT), China, was held on Friday.

Engr Javed Mahmood Bukhari, Rector NUST, and Prof Wang Shusheng, President XAUAT also addressed the meeting. The proposed alliance has a mandate to build a knowledge library, information hub, and talent base in the fields of Architecture and Technology to extend support for the urbanisation of countries along the Silk Road.

Addressing the session, Rector NUST said that we are truly excited to work closely with XAUAT on the ambitious Silk International Alliance of Architectural & Technological Universities. He was highly optimistic that this alliance would result in significant value addition to our knowledge ecosystems and help improve quality of our programmes and research through mutual learning. The Rector observed that in the past few years, Belt and Road initiative of China, and within that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor has brought about fresh opportunities, while opening new intellectual vistas of excellence at NUST.

He maintained that these initiatives have tied together Pakistan and China into a partnership of great mutual benefit with shared destiny and prosperity for the people of both the countries. President XAUAT also looked forward to strengthening bilateral cooperation with NUST in general, and achieving objectives of the alliance in particular.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

NUST XAUAT Prof Wang Shusheng Engr Javed Mahmood Bukhari

Comments

1000 characters

NUST, Chinese varsity to work on ‘Silk Road International Alliance of Architectural & Technological Universities’

Saudi opens airspace to ‘all carriers’ in gesture to Israel

Three more wheat cargoes due this month

Rs500bn addition to circular debt: Power Division holds Nepra responsible

Biden lands in Saudi Arabia, country he vowed to make ‘pariah’

Punjab by-polls: Electoral campaign ends; polling tomorrow

Bond, money markets rally as yields fall 30-70bps

Trial of PTI bigwigs under Article 6: Cabinet approves formation of body to make recommendations

Social media: crackdown on promoters of immoral contents to be launched

Pakistan- Sri Lanka Test match starts today

On final campaign day, Imran says PTI will 'clean-sweep' Punjab by-polls

Read more stories