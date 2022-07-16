NUST, Chinese varsity to work on ‘Silk Road International Alliance of Architectural & Technological Universities’

ISLAMABAD: With the aim to forge meaningful partnership under the proposed “Silk Road International Alliance of Architectural & Technological Universities” and beyond, a high-level virtual meeting between senior management and faculty of the National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST), Pakistan and Xi’an University of Architecture & Technology (XAUAT), China, was held on Friday.

Engr Javed Mahmood Bukhari, Rector NUST, and Prof Wang Shusheng, President XAUAT also addressed the meeting. The proposed alliance has a mandate to build a knowledge library, information hub, and talent base in the fields of Architecture and Technology to extend support for the urbanisation of countries along the Silk Road.

Addressing the session, Rector NUST said that we are truly excited to work closely with XAUAT on the ambitious Silk International Alliance of Architectural & Technological Universities. He was highly optimistic that this alliance would result in significant value addition to our knowledge ecosystems and help improve quality of our programmes and research through mutual learning. The Rector observed that in the past few years, Belt and Road initiative of China, and within that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor has brought about fresh opportunities, while opening new intellectual vistas of excellence at NUST.

He maintained that these initiatives have tied together Pakistan and China into a partnership of great mutual benefit with shared destiny and prosperity for the people of both the countries. President XAUAT also looked forward to strengthening bilateral cooperation with NUST in general, and achieving objectives of the alliance in particular.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022