AGL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.27%)
ANL 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.55%)
AVN 79.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.75%)
BOP 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.55%)
EFERT 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.33%)
EPCL 77.57 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.71%)
FCCL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.62%)
FFL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
FLYNG 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.96%)
GGGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.25%)
GGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
GTECH 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.38%)
HUMNL 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.54%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
LOTCHEM 24.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.64%)
MLCF 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
OGDC 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.31%)
PAEL 16.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 6.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.76%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.36%)
TELE 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.04%)
TPL 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.58%)
TPLP 20.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.56%)
TREET 29.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.91%)
TRG 79.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.65%)
UNITY 20.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.88%)
WAVES 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.07%)
BR100 4,191 Decreased By -29.5 (-0.7%)
BR30 15,382 Decreased By -155.6 (-1%)
KSE100 42,075 Decreased By -274 (-0.65%)
KSE30 16,051 Decreased By -114.3 (-0.71%)
Low-sulphur fuel gains

Reuters 16 Jul, 2022

SINGAPORE: Cash premiums for very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) in Asia rose more than 10% since the start of the month, despite signs of a weakening gasoil market.

A shortage in gasoil and distillate components for the fuel oil blending pool have kept the VLSFO market tight in recent months, buoying cash premiums to record highs.

The 0.5% VLSFO cash differential fell $2.85 to a premium of $83.38 per tonne to Singapore quotes on Friday, retreating from a record high hit the previous day but still remaining well above last month’s average value of $70 per tonne.

However, fuel oil traders said a downward price correction is possible, as more arbitrage supplies are expected to arrive from the second half of July into August.

Meanwhile, high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) was steady in discounts this week as supplies remained ample to meet demand.

The 380-cst HSFO cash differential was stable day-on-day at a discount of $2.33 per tonne to Singapore quotes on Friday.

Pakistan State Oil (PSO) bought two 65,000-tonne 180-cst HSFO cargoes for delivery in the first half of August, at premiums of $77 and $78 per tonne over Arab Gulf quotes, market sources said.

PSO had earlier sought for three HSFO cargoes and two LSFO cargoes for this tender. It received three HSFO offers and one LSFO offer from Coral Energy, a document on PSO’s website showed.

HSFO VLSFO VLSFO market VLSFO prices HSFO market Low sulphur fuel

