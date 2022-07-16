Markets
Open market rates of foreign currencies
16 Jul, 2022
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Friday (July 15, 2022).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 210.00 211.00 DKK 27.66 27.76
SAUDIA RIYAL 55.00 55.70 NOK 20.06 20.16
UAE DIRHAM 56.40 57.20 SEK 19.47 19.57
EURO 207.00 210.00 AUD $ 138.00 140.00
UK POUND 246.00 249.00 CAD $ 157.00 159.00
JAPANI YEN 1.47244 1.49244 INDIAN RUPEE 2.30 2.60
CHF 209.59 210.59 CHINESE YUAN 31.00 32.00
AFGHAN AFGHANI 1.70 2.00
=========================================================================
