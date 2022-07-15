AGL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.27%)
ANL 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.55%)
AVN 79.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.75%)
BOP 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.55%)
EFERT 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.33%)
EPCL 77.57 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.71%)
FCCL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.62%)
FFL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
FLYNG 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.96%)
GGGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.25%)
GGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
GTECH 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.38%)
HUMNL 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.54%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
LOTCHEM 24.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.64%)
MLCF 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
OGDC 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.31%)
PAEL 16.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 6.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.76%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.36%)
TELE 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.04%)
TPL 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.58%)
TPLP 20.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.56%)
TREET 29.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.91%)
TRG 79.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.65%)
UNITY 20.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.88%)
WAVES 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.07%)
BR100 4,191 Decreased By -29.5 (-0.7%)
BR30 15,382 Decreased By -155.6 (-1%)
KSE100 42,075 Decreased By -274 (-0.65%)
KSE30 16,051 Decreased By -114.3 (-0.71%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Fawad Alam dropped from Pakistan's line-up for first Sri Lanka Test

  • Debutant Salman Ali Agha replaces him in the playing XI
BR Web Desk 15 Jul, 2022

Senior middle-order batter Fawad Alam failed to make the cut as captain Babar Azam announced on Friday Pakistan's line-up for the first Test against Sri Lanka.

All-rounder Salman Ali Agha will make his Pakistan debut in the first of the two-match Test series that begins on Saturday at Galle International Cricket Stadium, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement.

Salman was added to the 18-player squad for this series following an impressive run in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy first-class tournament in the last three years. In 18 matches, since 2019-20 season, the right-hander has scored 1,629 runs at a strong average of 56.19. The 28-year-old has smashed five centuries and eight half-centuries. His off-spin snared 25 wickets.

Yasir Shah returns as Pakistan announce Test squad against Sri Lanka

Leg-spinner Yasir Shah and all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz will also return to the side in the first Test. Yasir - who was instrumental in Pakistan’s 2-1 Test series win in 2015, snaring 24 wickets – will play his first Test since August 2021 after recovering from a thumb injury.

Mohammad Nawaz will return after almost six years as the 28-year-old last played a Test in November 2016.

Pakistan’s XI for first Test:

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc, wk), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Afridi and Yasir Shah

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Galle Test Pakistan playing XI

Comments

1000 characters

Fawad Alam dropped from Pakistan's line-up for first Sri Lanka Test

Biden fist bumps Saudi crown prince on trip that seeks to reset ties

Back to losing ways: Rupee closes near 211 against US dollar after 0.55% fall

Luxury imported items stuck at ports will be cleared but at a cost: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar: Applicants in doubt as SBP looks for ‘line of action’ with govt

No respite from the rain: Met department predicts heavy downpour in Karachi

Tarin ‘worried’ over rupee’s fall despite IMF nod

KSE-100 down 0.65%, but sustains 42,000 level

Oil rises on expectations for no immediate boost to Saudi production

Putin signs law seeking to help Russian investors ditch frozen assets

UAE defends stance on Russian individuals, talking to US

Read more stories