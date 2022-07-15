Turkish Democracy & National Unity Day: PM reaffirms solidarity with Turkey

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed Pakistan’s solidarity with Turkey on Friday to mark the 6th Turkish Democracy & National Unity Day.

In a tweet, PM Shehbaz stated “Turkish Democracy & National Unity Day will always be remembered as an expression of Turkish people's unwavering trust in the leadership of President Erdogan.”

According to him, the day also reflected Turkey’s resolve to protect and uphold democracy.

“May the souls of the martyrs rest in peace!,” he wrote.

Erdogan due in September

On July 15 2016, Turkish Armed Forces attempted a coup d'état against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his government.

However, the government of Erdogan quashed the coup attempt and introduced a public holiday to market the day.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the government and people of Pakistan reaffirm their solidarity and support for the people and government of the Republic of Turkiye.

It said the heroic struggle of the Turkish people against the coup attempt shows that "with unity, courage, resolve and commitment, nations can overcome all odds and challenges."

"The people and government of Pakistan join the fraternal people and government of Turkiye in paying tribute to all those martyrs who laid down their lives in defence of Turkiye’s democracy and stability," it added.

It pointed out that relations between people of the two nations – embedded in a common religious, cultural, linguistic, and spiritual heritage – go back centuries and have withstood the test of times.

Erdogan is set to visit Pakistan in September this year, confirmed the Turkish ambassador to Pakistan on Thursday, adding that multiple agreements are being mulled ahead of the Turkiye president’s visit.