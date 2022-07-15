AGL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.82%)
ANL 10.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
AVN 80.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.38%)
BOP 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.82%)
EFERT 90.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
EPCL 77.30 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.36%)
FCCL 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.57%)
FFL 6.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.88%)
FLYNG 7.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.79%)
GGL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
GTECH 8.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.15%)
HUMNL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
KEL 3.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.97%)
LOTCHEM 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
MLCF 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
OGDC 83.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.88%)
PAEL 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.92%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PRL 17.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.79%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.36%)
TELE 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.8%)
TPL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.89%)
TPLP 20.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.02%)
TREET 29.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.91%)
TRG 80.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.25%)
UNITY 20.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.31%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.07%)
BR100 4,214 Decreased By -6.4 (-0.15%)
BR30 15,450 Decreased By -87.9 (-0.57%)
KSE100 42,258 Decreased By -90.7 (-0.21%)
KSE30 16,128 Decreased By -37.1 (-0.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Turkish Democracy & National Unity Day: PM reaffirms solidarity with Turkey

  • Day marks unsuccessful coup attempt of Turkish Armed Forces against President Erdogan
BR Web Desk 15 Jul, 2022

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed Pakistan’s solidarity with Turkey on Friday to mark the 6th Turkish Democracy & National Unity Day.

In a tweet, PM Shehbaz stated “Turkish Democracy & National Unity Day will always be remembered as an expression of Turkish people's unwavering trust in the leadership of President Erdogan.”

According to him, the day also reflected Turkey’s resolve to protect and uphold democracy.

“May the souls of the martyrs rest in peace!,” he wrote.

Erdogan due in September

On July 15 2016, Turkish Armed Forces attempted a coup d'état against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his government.

However, the government of Erdogan quashed the coup attempt and introduced a public holiday to market the day.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the government and people of Pakistan reaffirm their solidarity and support for the people and government of the Republic of Turkiye.

It said the heroic struggle of the Turkish people against the coup attempt shows that "with unity, courage, resolve and commitment, nations can overcome all odds and challenges."

"The people and government of Pakistan join the fraternal people and government of Turkiye in paying tribute to all those martyrs who laid down their lives in defence of Turkiye’s democracy and stability," it added.

It pointed out that relations between people of the two nations – embedded in a common religious, cultural, linguistic, and spiritual heritage – go back centuries and have withstood the test of times.

Erdogan is set to visit Pakistan in September this year, confirmed the Turkish ambassador to Pakistan on Thursday, adding that multiple agreements are being mulled ahead of the Turkiye president’s visit.

Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan MoFA

Comments

1000 characters

Turkish Democracy & National Unity Day: PM reaffirms solidarity with Turkey

CTBCM design: Nepra, NTDC on the warpath

Oil rises on prospects of less aggressive US rate hike

IMF for strengthening of anti-graft institutions including NAB: Tarin

Campaign on energy conservation: Power Division seeks Rs100m supplementary grant

Biden heads to Saudi Arabia amid tension on oil, Khashoggi killing

Saudi Arabia to open airspace to all airlines, including from Israel

Cabinet may ratify ECC decision today: Representatives of GHQ, ISI and FAB to oversee NGMS spectrum auctions

NAB says will now act under new law

PM announces cut in fuel prices

Read more stories