Jul 15, 2022
Pakistan

Erdogan due in September

INP 15 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Pakistan in September this year, the Turkish ambassador to Pakistan said on Thursday.

The ambassador while confirming the visit of Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that a trade agreement between the two brotherly countries will also be inked soon.

“Ministers of Pakistan and Turkiye will also meet in September,” he said, adding that multiple agreements are being mulled ahead of the Turkiye president’s visit.

The visit, he said, will strengthen bilateral trade between the two countries.

On July 05, Pakistan and Turkey vowed to further expand military-to-military ties, particularly in training and counter-terrorism domains, Inter-Services Public Relations said.

An understanding was reached during a meeting between Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Commander Turkish Land Forces General Musa Avsever and in Rawalpindi, according to the military’s media wing.

Matters of mutual and professional interest with special focus on

defence and security collaboration between the two brotherly countries were discussed during the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the Army Chief said that Pakistan highly value brotherly relations with Turkey, which are deeply rooted in history and entrenched in our cultural and religious affinities.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and vowed to enhance cooperation in various fields.

Commander Turkish Land Forces also pledged to play his role for further improvements in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

Tayyip Erdogan Bilateral trade Turkish ambassador to Pakistan trade agreement Pakistan and Turkiye

