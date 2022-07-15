AGL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.41%)
ANL 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
AVN 80.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.75%)
BOP 5.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.64%)
EFERT 90.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
EPCL 77.37 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.45%)
FCCL 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
FFL 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.18%)
FLYNG 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
GGGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.8%)
GGL 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
GTECH 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.27%)
HUMNL 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
LOTCHEM 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
MLCF 27.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 83.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.54%)
PAEL 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.9%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.33%)
PRL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.68%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.36%)
TELE 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.71%)
TPL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.89%)
TPLP 20.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.54%)
TREET 29.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.4%)
TRG 81.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
UNITY 20.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.59%)
WAVES 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.09%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 4,228 Increased By 7.9 (0.19%)
BR30 15,513 Decreased By -24.5 (-0.16%)
KSE100 42,384 Increased By 34.8 (0.08%)
KSE30 16,187 Increased By 22 (0.14%)
World

US Senator Manchin opposes tax and climate proposal, Washington Post reports

Reuters 15 Jul, 2022

WASHINGTON: Democratic Senator Joe Manchin told Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday he won’t support a Democratic proposal for new climate change spending and higher taxes for corporations and wealthier Americans, the Washington Post reported.

Manchin, a key Democratic swing vote in the Senate, stymied earlier attempts to pass President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” legislation over concerns about the deficit and inflation.

Democrats had hoped to pass a tax and spending bill before mid-term elections in November.

The senator did tell Democratic leaders he was open to reducing prescription drug prices for seniors and extending subsidies that help keep health insurance costs lower, the Post reported, citing two unidentified people familiar with the matter.

Asked about the Post report, Manchin spokesperson Sam Runyon said: “Senator Manchin believes it’s time for leaders to put political agendas aside, reevaluate and adjust to the economic realities the country faces to avoid taking steps that add fuel to the inflation fire.”

A representative for Schumer did not respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

