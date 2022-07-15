Cabinet may ratify ECC decision today: Representatives of GHQ, ISI and FAB to oversee NGMS spectrum auctions

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has constituted a 17–member high-level Auction Advisory Committee comprising representatives of GHQ, ISI, FAB (Frequency Allocation Board) to oversee spectrum auction (s) for Next Generation Mobile Services (NGMS).

The ECC’s decision is likely to be ratified by the Federal Cabinet, in its meeting scheduled to be held on Friday (July 15).

On June 5, 2022, Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication informed that the spectrum auctions for NGMS in Pakistan were conducted in 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2021 under the policy directives issued by the federal government. Consequently, paired spectrum of 30 MHz in 1900/ 2100 MHz band, 29 MHz in 1800 MHz band and 10 MHz in 850 MHz band was auctioned and assigned to the cellular mobile operators. In October 2020, the federal government constituted an advisory committee on the “Release of Next Generation Mobile Services (NGMS) Spectrum in Pakistan for Improvement of Mobile Broadband Services amid COVID-19” which was later revised in March 2021 for inclusion of AJ&K and GB representative in Advisory Committee.

The Ministry of IT & Telecommunication (MoIT&T) issued the Policy Directive on 4th August 2021 after the Federal Cabinet ratified the decision of the ECC to approve the Committee’s policy recommendations. Subsequently, PTA completed the spectrum auction process with the assistance of an internationally reputed consultant Frontier Economics, in September 2021.

Pak Telecom Mobile Limited (PTML/Ufone) acquired 2x9 MHz in 1,800 MHz band for 15 years while there was no bid for the offered spectrum in 2100 MHz band. For enhancement of capacity & improved quality of service, the Federal Government may issue policy directive to undertake a spectrum auction under section 8(2) of the Pakistan Telecommunication (Re organization) Act 1996 to offer the available frequency bands to all interested new and existing operators in open, transparent & competitive way.

Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication further informed that previous exercises for the release of spectrum had been conducted through an auction under the oversight of an Advisory Committee constituted by the Prime Minister/ Federal Cabinet. On similar lines, it was proposed that an Advisory Committee may be constituted with the following composition and Terms of Reference (ToRs): (i) Federal Minister for Finance & Revenue (Chairman);(ii) Federal Minister for Information Technology & Telecommunication;(iii) Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Division;(iv) Federal Minister for Science & Technology;(v) Secretary, Finance Division; (vi) Secretary, IT & Telecom Division Secretary; (vii) Law & Justice Division; (viii) Chairman, PTA; (ix) Executive Director, FAB; (x) Representative of GHQ; (xi) Director General Tech — ISI; (xiv) Member Legal MoIT&T; (xv) Member Telecom, MoIT&T (Committee Secretary); and (xvi) any other person that Committee may wish to co-opt.

The Terms of Reference (ToRs) of the Committee would be ad follows; (i) to examine & evaluate the Market assessment report, spectrum demand & supply and recommendations of Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) for the release of available spectrum for Next Generation Mobile Services (NGMS) in Pakistan;(ii) to examine & finalize the Policy Directive for the Federal Government for the release of Next Generation Mobile Services (NGMS) spectrum in Pakistan; and (iii) to oversee the spectrum auction/release process to be conducted by PTA.

The ECC approved the proposal with the modification in composition of the Advisory Committee to the extent that Minister for Power and Minister for Commerce to be included as replacement for Minister of Science and Technology.

