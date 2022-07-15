Massive floods have killed 176, injured 175 people so far: NDMA

ISLAMABAD: Massive floods have killed a total of 176 people across Pakistan and left thousands homeless due to heavy monsoon rains, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said.

According to the NDMA’s flood-related figures released on Thursday, the floods triggered by monsoon rains have also injured 175 countrywide. Moreover, 1,471 houses were swept away by the flooding which also killed 1,408 livestock.

The southern province of Balochistan is the worst flood-hit area of the country, wherein, so far, 66 people, including women and children, have been killed after being swept away in rising flood waters, the NDMA said.

Floods have also injured 49 people in Balochistan as well as swept away 999 houses, of which, 567 were partially destroyed, and 432 completely destroyed. Moreover, 521 livestock were also lost by the floods.

The rainwater also played havoc in Sindh province killing 38 people including 12 men and six children, the NDMA data said.

In Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, the floods triggered by monsoon rains have claimed the lives of 33 people which include 12 men, 11 women, and 11 children.

The authorities have reported 37 injured in rain-related incidents in the KP which include 11 men, 13 women, and 13 children.

Moreover, 146 livestock were also lost owing to the floods. A total of 382 houses are also destroyed in the KP by the intense rainwater, of which, 292 are partially damaged and 90 were completely destroyed.

In Punjab, a total of 26 people including 14 men, six women, and six children have lost their lives owing to various rain-related incidents while 66 people including 37 men, 24 women, and five children have received injuries.

In Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) eight people including one man, four women, and three children have lost their lives. The authorities have reported three injuries in GB region.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) region, four people including three men and one woman lost their lives owing to the rain-related incidents. According to the NDMA, eight people were also injured in the AJK region, wherein, a total of 56 houses are also damaged, of which, 54 were completely destroyed and two partially. The flood waters have killed at least 741 livestock in the AJK region.

In the federal capital Islamabad region so far one death has been reported owing to the rainwater, while authorities have mentioned no other losses in the Islamabad region.

According to Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD)’s weather forecast for the next 24 hours, scattered to widespread thunderstorm/ rain of moderate to heavy intensity with isolated very heavy falls is expected over Lahore, Multan, Bahawalpur and DG Khan and Kalat Divisions along with northeast Balochistan. Scattered thunderstorm/ rain of moderate intensity is also expected over the upper catchments of all the major rivers along with Islamabad, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, DI Khan, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, and Sahiwal Divisions, and Sindh and the rest of Balochistan.

In line with the PMD’s weather forecast, the NDMA on July 12 has issued a weather advisory to all concerned departments, that monsoon currents from the Bay of Bengal are continuously penetrating upper and central parts of the country, while another strong monsoon low-pressure area is likely to approach Sindh on 14 July (Thursday).

