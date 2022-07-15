Lincoln Corner opened at NUST

ISLAMABAD: Lincoln Corner was inaugurated at the main campus of National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) on Thursday. On the occasion, Engr Javed Mahmood Bukhari, Rector NUST, and US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome signed a memorandum of understanding and inaugurated the Corner established in NUST Central Library.

This partnership signals the US Mission’s commitment to advance education in Pakistan by providing American resources, expertise, and collaboration for students and faculty. In his remarks, Ambassador Blome said: “This year marks the 75th anniversary of US-Pakistan bilateral relations. The people-to-people ties between our two countries are our greatest strength. The inauguration of this new Lincoln Corner will continue to advance these ties”.

In his remarks, Rector NUST appreciated the joint efforts of NUST team and Public Affairs Section of US Embassy, for timely realisation of the initiative. He said Lincoln Corner is not only a multimedia resource centre with comfortable space for learning and open dialogue but also a manifestation of close linkages between NUST and the US Embassy. He further said that this facility will be used by not only students and faculty of NUST but also Pakistani civil society at large.

Representatives from the US Embassy joined NUST leadership, faculty and students at the inauguration. By hosting a Lincoln Corner, NUST joins a strong network of partnerships between the US Mission in Pakistan and eminent Pakistani institutions.

Lincoln Corners are event spaces and resource centers that connect young leaders with the US. The Corner will host online and in-person educational programmes. It includes a Maker Space equipped with a 3-D printer and virtual reality setup, a comprehensive book and magazine collection, resources on pursuing higher education in the US, digital information resources, and an Americana-themed event space.

