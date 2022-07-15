Second spell of rains: Wahab directs civic depts to remain alert

KARACHI: In view of the rain forecast by Met department, Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has directed the civic departments to stay on high alert to control the rain emergency situation. He said the plans have been made for the second spell of rains and hoped that the situation will be better this time and the Sindh government is making all-out efforts to ensure that the people suffer the least in the rains.

Wahab said this while visiting the city nullah on I.I Chundrigar Road along with Chief Secretary Sindh Dr Sohail Rajput. He was also accompanied by Municipal Commissioner Afzal Zaidi, Deputy Commissioner South Capt Abdul Sattar (Retd) and PDM staff.

“In this regard concerned departments have been directed to take further steps along with cleaning of drains and officers and staff have been directed to remain vigilant”, he added.

Wahab said the heavy machinery should be dispatched to different places of the city for smooth drainage process.

He said the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation did its best to solve the problems arose during the recent rains for drainage of rain water with all its resources.

The Administrator said the rain water is drained through 41 big drains and 514 small drains of city but if there is any choking point then the drainage process is stopped due to which water comes on the roads.

“People’s bus service has been restored and there is no truth in the news that these buses are not on the roads. Some elements carry out negative propaganda for their own benefit and to achieve their goals, leaving citizens in a state of uncertainty”, he said.

Wahab also visited Shaheen Complex, Tower, Soldier Bazaar and adjoining drains and directed that the process of cleaning of drains should be continued.

