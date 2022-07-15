Karachi needs attention

It rained a couple of days ago and entire Karachi turned into a big swimming pool. DHA, which received the heaviest rainfall followed by PAF Masroor, was literally cut off from rest of the city. Flooded streets and houses characterised the entire landscape of this upscale neighbourhood of Karachi. That Karachi registered an abnormal rainfall is a fact. The rest of Karachi was therefore presenting no better picture either. This city of teeming millions deserves better planning and preparedness.

Karachi administrator Barrister Murtuza Wahab has worked hard; he ought to have worked harder, given the enormity of the monsoon challenge. The Sindh government must make increased allocations for city’s infrastructure to insulate people against the havoc torrential rains normally cause in the country’s financial hub. The federal government too is required to raise allocations for this city keeping in view, among other things, the fact that this city is home to not one but two sea ports. What has happened to a slew of development projects the then Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government announced for this city?

Farhan Bokhari (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022