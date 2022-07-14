Coal import for power generation: Pakistan’s delegation to visit Afghanistan on 17th

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistan delegation led by Secretary Commerce, Sualeh Ahmad Faruqui will visit Afghanistan on July 17-18, 2022 for talks on import of coal for power generation, well informed sources told Business Recorder.

The delegation visit is scheduled amid threats by Chinese company generating electricity on imported coal that they will revert to South African coal if NEPRA fails to resolve its issues related to payments.

Sharing the details, sources said, during the third meeting of Border Management Committee (BMC) under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Defence, Khawaja Asif it was decided that a working level delegation will be sent to Afghanistan to discuss the issues related to cross-border trade of coal.

Thar coal power project: PPIB approves extension of financial closing date

Proposed composition of the delegation as follows: (i) Secretary Commerce (Lead); (ii) Additional Secretary-1, Power Division; (iii) representatives from Military Operation Directorate; (iv) representatives from Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI); (v) Director General Afghanistan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs; (vi) Riaz Ahmed Khan, Joint Secretary (PE/FIA), Ministry of Interior; (vii) Mariya Qazi, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Commerce; (viii) Brig Muhammad Abid, Director Border Terminals, NLC; and (ix) Ahmed Raza Khan, Chief Collector KPK, FBR.

Key issues for discussion include declaration of 24/7 operations at Torkham, Kharlachi and Ghulam Khan border terminals, deployment of additional HR to ensure smooth operations, improvement in infrastructure on Afghan side and cross border movement of vehicles.

The sources said expenditures in respect of participation of members of delegation will be met through their respective organisations/ministries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022