JI seeks probe into fire incident at Guddu power plant

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami, Sirajul Haq has demanded impartial inquiry into the fire incident at Guddu Power Plant, causing loss of billions of rupees to national exchequer and depriving national grid from cheap source of electricity for more than a year.

In a statement issued from Mansoorah on Wednesday, he said the absence of the fire extinguishers at the power plant raised a question mark on the ability and planning of the administration. Such incidents, he said, exposed the overall governance in the country.

Meanwhile, addressing a gathering in Lower Dir, he expressed grief over the loss of human lives and property due to rains and flooding. He said the biggest city of the country turned into a pond of water, exposing the emergency preparations of the party ruling the province for consecutive 15 years.

He said the government must compensate the people against the damages. He directed the workers and volunteers of the JI to expedite welfare activities in the affected areas and particularly in Karachi. Haq said the ruling parties failed to provide any relief to the poverty-stricken masses.

The JI chief asked the government to bring detail of the deal with the IMF before the Parliament. It was for sure the government had made full surrender before the IMF, virtually handed over the national economy to the global lender.

How long the country would keep dependence on foreign loans, he questioned, asking the rulers to abolish the interest-based economy, VIP culture and non-development expenses if it was serious to put Pakistan on track.

