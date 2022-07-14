Brecorder Logo
LB polls in Hyderabad division: Arrangements reviewed to hold second phase on 24th

Recorder Report 14 Jul, 2022

HYDERABAD: Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon during a meeting reviewed arrangements for holding second phase of Local Bodies elections in free, fair and transparent manner to be held on July 24 in Hyderabad division.

He directed deputy commissioners and concerned officers to complete all required arrangements before the LG elections and send him lists of designated polling stations and number of union councils in their respective districts.

DIG Police Hyderabad Pir Mohammad Shah, Regional Election Commissioner Hyderabad/ DRO Hyderabad Ali Abdullah Khalid, Additional Commissioner Hyderabad Sanaullah Rind, Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, SSP Hyderabad Amjad Sheikh, District Election Commissioner Hyderabad Mohammad Yousuf Majidano, deputy commissioners, DROs, ROs, SSPs and other concerned officers attended the meeting.

Memon directed the concerned officers to visit the polling stations to ensure proper availability of water, electricity and other facilities.

He urged the concerned officers to prepare a plan about facilities available at polling stations, security, training of polling staff, delivery of polling materials and other related issues and share the plan with all concerned officers to ensure holding LG elections in peaceful atmosphere.

He asked the Hesco officers to share their load shedding schedule with the Election Commission and all DCs and get all polling stations exempted from load shedding on polling day.

DIG Hyderabad Range Pir Mohammad Shah also gave briefing on security arrangements. He informed the Rangers and Police personnel would be deployed on the polling day.

