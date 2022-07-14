KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (July 13, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 41,862.77 High: 41,970.59 Low: 41,227.84 Net Change: 518.76 Volume (000): 80,812 Value (000): 4,919,487 Makt Cap (000) 1,664,054,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,900.52 NET CH (+) 15.71 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,022.30 NET CH (+) 82.59 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,705.26 NET CH (+) 129.79 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,637.63 NET CH (+) 56.75 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,888.84 NET CH (+) 84.03 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,417.66 NET CH (+) 93.63 ------------------------------------ As on: 13-July-2022 ====================================

These indices are available on www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

