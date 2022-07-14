Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (July 13, 2022). ==================================== BR...
14 Jul, 2022
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (July 13, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 41,862.77
High: 41,970.59
Low: 41,227.84
Net Change: 518.76
Volume (000): 80,812
Value (000): 4,919,487
Makt Cap (000) 1,664,054,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,900.52
NET CH (+) 15.71
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,022.30
NET CH (+) 82.59
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,705.26
NET CH (+) 129.79
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,637.63
NET CH (+) 56.75
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,888.84
NET CH (+) 84.03
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,417.66
NET CH (+) 93.63
------------------------------------
As on: 13-July-2022
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments