Recorder Report 14 Jul, 2022

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (July 13, 2022).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 41,862.77
High:                      41,970.59
Low:                       41,227.84
Net Change:                   518.76
Volume (000):                 80,812
Value (000):               4,919,487
Makt Cap (000)         1,664,054,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  9,900.52
NET CH                     (+) 15.71
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,022.30
NET CH                     (+) 82.59
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,705.26
NET CH                    (+) 129.79
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  5,637.63
NET CH                     (+) 56.75
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,888.84
NET CH                     (+) 84.03
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,417.66
NET CH                     (+) 93.63
------------------------------------
As on:                  13-July-2022
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

