On Kashmir Martyrs’ Day, PM Shehbaz highlights their sacrifices

On the occasion of Kashmir Martyrs’ Day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday reminded the nation of the sacrifices made by Kashmiris “in the face of Indian tyranny and oppression”.

“Kashmir Martyrs’ Day is a reminder of sacrifices Kashmiris have rendered for their inalienable & UN-sanctioned right to self-determination,” he said on Twitter.

“The flame of freedom from the Indian yoke has been kept alive by the generations of Kashmiris in the face of Indian tyranny and oppression.”

On Tuesday, Speaker of National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani on Tuesday said that the people of occupied Kashmir have made eternal sacrifices for the sake of independence.

Resolution of Kashmir issue needed for regional peace, stability, says NA speaker

In their separate messages on the occasion of Kashmir Martyrs’ Day, which is being observed on July 13, they said that the blood of unarmed Kashmiris, who were martyred by the Indian forces would not go in vain and the day was not far when the people of Kashmir would see the dawn of freedom in occupied Kashmir through their struggle for their right to self-determination.

They said that the Kashmir issue was an unfinished agenda of partition of subcontinent without the resolution of which lasting peace in South Asia is impossible.