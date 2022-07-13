Brecorder Logo
Jul 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

EU approves 1bn euros in financial aid to Ukraine

AFP 13 Jul, 2022

BRUSSELS: EU finance ministers Monday approved one billion euros in financial aid to Ukraine, billing it as a first instalment of a promised nine-billion-euro rescue package agreed by European leaders in May.

“This will give Ukraine the necessary funds to cover urgent needs and ensure the operation of critical infrastructure,” said Zbynek Stanjura, the finance minister of the Czech Republic, which holds the EU’s rotating presidency.

EU diplomats said the rest of the nine billion euros ($9 billion) was still held up as some member states argued over whether a country at war was in a position to sign on to long-term loans.

“I wish the amount were greater,” said one EU diplomat, though adding that talks among member states to release more funds for Kyiv were “on the right track”.

The one billion euros announced on Tuesday is in addition to 1.2 billion euros disbursed earlier this year by the European Union, bringing the bloc’s total financial aid to Ukraine since the invasion on February 24 to 2.2 billion euros.

US Treasury announces additional $1.7bn aid to Ukraine

Ukraine has said that its budget shortfall is as much as five billion euros per month and that the everyday running of government and public services depends on urgent foreign aid.

Allies have rushed to help Ukraine, with the G7 and others announcing commitments of $29.6 billion in further money for Kyiv, according to the US Treasury Department.

The United States last month transferred $1.3 billion to Ukraine as part of the initial $7.5 billion promised to Kyiv by the Biden administration in May.

Russia-Ukraine war financial aid economic aid to Ukraine EU finance ministers

Comments

1000 characters

EU approves 1bn euros in financial aid to Ukraine

FBR: cost of GST exemption 49.9pc of tax expenditure

IPPs shareholders: PPIB urges PD to help reinstate tax on dividends

12th Year Book of NBFI, MAP to be unveiled tomorrow

Euro strikes dollar parity as eurozone recession fears mount

Statement of accounts: ECP gives political parties a deadline

Protection against climate change fundamental right of citizens: SC

Post-Hajj flight operation to commence from 15th

US, Japan agree to tackle currency, economic impact of Ukraine war

China says SE Asia nations should avoid becoming ‘chess pieces’

US drone strike kills Islamic State Syria chief: Pentagon

Read more stories