Nawaz, Zardari ruined country, says Imran

LODHRAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said that former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif and family and former president and PPP chairman Asif Ali Zardari have ruined the country.

Addressing a public gathering in Lodhran in connection with the Punjab by-elections, Imran Khan went on to say that during his tenure, he had prepared cases against Zardari, members of his family and of Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah but an unidentified ‘power’ prevented them from being punished. “I tried everything to prosecute them, but whatever that power did not let me,” he said.

Imran Khan said that he will disclose more details about it at a later time. “Those who had power, they did not think their (Zardari’s) theft was bad enough,” he said.

Reacting to the incident that happened with Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said it was not misbehavior but the fact that Ahsan Iqbal is a thief and a traitor. He said that if Ahsan Iqbal went to eat an eatery, but got what he deserve.

He said that Shehbaz Sharif is amazing whenever he sees a foreign envoy, he starts putting cake in his mouth! He should be ashamed of himself.

Imran Khan alleged that with the help of Chief Election Commissioner, Hamza Shehbaz is trying to steal the Punjab by-elections. There is a ‘Mr. X’ sitting in Lahore who is colluding with the Election Commission. ‘Mr. X’ knows that our competition is with those who are distributing money.

On the devastation caused by rains in Karachi, Imran Khan said that Karachi is the economic capital. If it goes up, then Pakistan goes up. Two dacoits have come to the country. One is the Sharif family and the other is Zardari.