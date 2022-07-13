Brecorder Logo
Jul 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

Reuters 13 Jul, 2022

PARIS: France said on Tuesday it intends to cut the use of nitrites in food after the national health agency confirmed they raise the risk of cancer, falling short of a full ban feared by processed meat makers who use it in products such as ham and sausages.

The move follows a French parliament bill in February aiming to gradually reduce the use of nitrites in cured meats, calling on the government to act based on the outcome of a review and recommendations by health agency Anses.

Anses’ review, published earlier on Tuesday, confirmed a World Health Organization report in 2018 linking nitrates and nitrites ingested through processed meat to colorectal cancer.

The two substances are also suspected to be linked to other cancers such as ovarian, kidney, pancreas, and breast, Anses said, also referring to other scientific findings, as it advised cutting nitrates and nitrites to a minimum.

Nitrate is used as a fertilizer in farming while nitrite is widely used in processed meats to extend their shelf life and gives boiled ham its pink colour.

The government said a ban was not justified after Anses said that, based on French people’s consumption habits, 99% of the population did not exceed the permissible daily doses for all exposures to nitrites or nitrates.

However, it would present a plan to parliament in the autumn aimed at cutting or eliminating them when possible, it said.

Processed meat consumption should be limited to an average of 150 grams (5.3 oz) per week, Anses said, or about half the 280 grams consumed by French adults.

French processed meat producers group FICT stressed that the industry had already significantly reduced nitrite use and echoed Anses’ warning of counter-effects of reducing nitrite use without alternatives.

A lower use of nitrite reduces ham’s expiry date and increases the risk of salmonella in cured sausages.

“If we caused microbial accidents because there are no more nitrites it would be even worse than the hypothetical risk mentioned,” FICT Chairman Bernard Vallat said.

WHO france food nitrites cancer risk

Comments

1000 characters

France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

FBR: cost of GST exemption 49.9pc of tax expenditure

IPPs shareholders: PPIB urges PD to help reinstate tax on dividends

12th Year Book of NBFI, MAP to be unveiled tomorrow

Euro strikes dollar parity as eurozone recession fears mount

Statement of accounts: ECP gives political parties a deadline

Protection against climate change fundamental right of citizens: SC

Post-Hajj flight operation to commence from 15th

US, Japan agree to tackle currency, economic impact of Ukraine war

China says SE Asia nations should avoid becoming ‘chess pieces’

US drone strike kills Islamic State Syria chief: Pentagon

Read more stories