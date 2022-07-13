Traders seek govt help to overcome rain-related losses

KARACHI: Business community and representatives have urged the government to declare an emergency after human and financial losses in the city during current torrential rains.

They sought immediate assistance from the government to repair the costly damage caused by the rains in all industrial estates, commercial areas and commercial centers of Karachi immediately.

All business and commercial centers in Karachi have been submerged in rain water, said Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, President FPCCI.

He urged the Sindh government and civic administration of Karachi that they should take immediate action to fulfill their responsibilities.

He said the business and industrial community have suffered billions of rupee loss, but the government and the administration look helpless.

If the government does not play its role, it is not possible to start business activities from Wednesday, Senior Vice-President FPCCI, Muhammad Suleiman Chawla said.

KCCI President Muhammad Idrees in a statement urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to take immediate measures to prevent further human and financial losses in the city as more rains had been predicted.

He said the provincial and local authorities had failed to relief and take measures to control the flooding like situation.

“The city collects about 70 percent revenue for the national exchequer. But the present situation has created insecurity amongst the people of the metropolis”, he said.

“II Chundrigar Road is completely vanished due to flooding. Besides, the old city areas were also showing disaster everywhere”, he added.

Idrees urged he federal government to provide maximum relief to avoid further losses in expected rains.

Patron-in-Chief of United Business Group (UBG) S M Muneer, President Zubair Tufail, Chairman Sindh Region Khalid Tawab, former senior vice-president FPCCI Hanif Gohar, former vice-presidents Tariq Haleem and Gulzar Feroze said that the rains in Karachi had inundated the entire city.

