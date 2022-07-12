AGL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
ANL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.21%)
AVN 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.64%)
CNERGY 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.14%)
EFERT 90.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.69%)
EPCL 74.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.09%)
FCCL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.83%)
FFL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
FLYNG 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.53%)
GGGL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
GGL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
GTECH 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
KEL 2.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.79%)
MLCF 25.94 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
OGDC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (4.01%)
PAEL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PRL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.58%)
TPL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.65%)
TPLP 19.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.81%)
TREET 28.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
TRG 78.30 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.68%)
UNITY 19.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 12.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
BR100 4,099 Increased By 27.2 (0.67%)
BR30 15,088 Increased By 197.6 (1.33%)
KSE100 41,344 Increased By 184.2 (0.45%)
KSE30 15,728 Increased By 67.3 (0.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

EU approves one billion euros in financial aid to Ukraine

AFP 12 Jul, 2022

BRUSSELS: EU finance ministers Monday approved one billion euros in financial aid to Ukraine, billing it as a first installment of a promised nine-billion-euro rescue package agreed by European leaders in May.

“This will give Ukraine the necessary funds to cover urgent needs and ensure the operation of critical infrastructure,” said Zbynek Stanjura, the finance minister of the Czech Republic, which holds the EU’s rotating presidency.

EU diplomats said the rest of the nine billion euros ($9 billion) was still held up as some member states argued over whether a country at war was in a position to sign on to long-term loans.

“I wish the amount were greater,” said one EU diplomat, though adding that talks among member states to release more funds for Kyiv were “on the right track”.

Turkey to host Russia-Ukraine-UN grain talks

The one billion euros announced on Tuesday is in addition to 1.2 billion euros disbursed earlier this year by the European Union, bringing the bloc’s total financial aid to Ukraine since the invasion on February 24 to 2.2 billion euros.

Ukraine has said that its budget shortfall is as much as five billion euros per month and that the everyday running of government and public services depends on urgent foreign aid.

Allies have rushed to help Ukraine, with the G7 and others announcing commitments of $29.6 billion in further money for Kyiv, according to the US Treasury Department.

The United States last month transferred $1.3 billion to Ukraine as part of the initial $7.5 billion promised to Kyiv by the Biden administration in May.

European Union Ukraine Russian invasion of Ukraine Russia Ukraine conflict financial aid

Comments

1000 characters

EU approves one billion euros in financial aid to Ukraine

PM Shehbaz asks civic authorities to remain alert ahead of new monsoon spell

Imran Khan claims CEC colluding with PML-N to rig Punjab by-polls

PMD says another strong monsoon spell expected between July 14-17

EU freezes Russian assets worth $13.8 billion: Commission

Biden seeks to persuade Saudi Arabia to pump more oil as prices soar

Oil slides on strong dollar and weaker demand outlook

Pakistan’s Covid positivity rate climbs to 5-month high

Sri Lanka president hits airport standoff in escape attempt

Japan bids sombre farewell to slain Shinzo Abe, its longest-serving premier

India rupee at record low tracking weak Asian peers, shares

Read more stories