AGL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
ANL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.21%)
AVN 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.64%)
CNERGY 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.14%)
EFERT 90.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.69%)
EPCL 74.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.09%)
FCCL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.83%)
FFL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
FLYNG 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.53%)
GGGL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
GGL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
GTECH 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
KEL 2.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.79%)
MLCF 25.94 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
OGDC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (4.01%)
PAEL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PRL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.58%)
TPL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.65%)
TPLP 19.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.81%)
TREET 28.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
TRG 78.30 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.68%)
UNITY 19.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 12.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
BR100 4,099 Increased By 27.2 (0.67%)
BR30 15,088 Increased By 197.6 (1.33%)
KSE100 41,344 Increased By 184.2 (0.45%)
KSE30 15,728 Increased By 67.3 (0.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Mercedes sales slump in Q2 as supply problems continue

Reuters 11 Jul, 2022

BERLIN: Mercedes-Benz sales fell sharply in the second quarter, hampered by supply problems and coronavirus-related lockdowns in China, the German carmaker said on Monday.

The automaker delivered 490,000 passenger cars from April to June, down 16% from the same period last year, it said.

For the first half of 2022, its Cars division saw a 16% decrease in sales, for a total of 998,000 deliveries.

Second-quarter sales slumped the most in China, the most important single market, falling 25% to 163,700 vehicles, the carmaker said.

Sales in the Asia region fell 20%, due mainly to lockdown measures, while sales in Europe were down 10% and North America saw a dip of 3% in the quarter.

However, Mercedes-Benz is sticking with its 2022 forecast for a slight increase in sales compared with 2021, said a spokesperson. Despite concerns about rising inflation, “customer demand remains high”, sales director Britta Seeger said.

Luxury models in particular, such as the Maybach and electric cars in the EQ model series, are especially popular, Seeger said in a statement.

The smaller Mercedes-Benz Vans business remained just under last year’s level with 100,000 units sold worldwide in the second quarter, according to the carmaker.

automaker German carmaker Mercedes-Benz

Comments

1000 characters

Mercedes sales slump in Q2 as supply problems continue

Urban flooding in Karachi: Commissioner issues warning

Shares slide ahead of U.S. inflation data, earnings hurdles

Foreign Secretary Truss enters race to become next British prime minister

In phone call with Iran's President, PM Shehbaz appreciates support on Kashmir issue

Novak Djokovic wins seventh Wimbledon title and 21st Grand Slam

PM, leaders felicitate nation on Eid-ul-Azha

Chinese energy company threatens to discontinue import of Afghan coal

Ukraine hit by widespread Russian shelling, apartment toll rises to 18

FBR projects 9.5pc tax-to-GDP ratio

Calm in Sri Lanka as president, premier to quit over economic collapse

Read more stories