Jul 11, 2022
US secures 3.2mn doses of Novavax COVID vaccine

Reuters 11 Jul, 2022

The US government has secured 3.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine developed by Novavax Inc , the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the company said.

The vaccine has not yet been authorized for emergency use by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Advisers to agency last month voted to recommend that the FDA authorize the shot for use in adults.

Australia seeks to expand fourth COVID dose eligibility amid fresh Omicron threat

Novavax is expected to complete all necessary quality testing in the next few weeks, which would support final release of the shots, HHS said.

