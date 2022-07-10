AGL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
ANL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.21%)
AVN 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.64%)
CNERGY 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.14%)
EFERT 90.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.69%)
EPCL 74.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.09%)
FCCL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.83%)
FFL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
FLYNG 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.53%)
GGGL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
GGL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
GTECH 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
KEL 2.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.79%)
MLCF 25.94 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
OGDC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (4.01%)
PAEL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PRL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.58%)
TPL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.65%)
TPLP 19.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.81%)
TREET 28.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
TRG 78.30 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.68%)
UNITY 19.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 12.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
BR100 4,099 Increased By 27.2 (0.67%)
BR30 15,088 Increased By 197.6 (1.33%)
KSE100 41,344 Increased By 184.2 (0.45%)
KSE30 15,728 Increased By 67.3 (0.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Eid-ul-Azha today

Muhammad Saleem 10 Jul, 2022

LAHORE: Eid-ul-Azha will be celebrated across the country today, to commemorate the great sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and Hazrat Ismael (AS) with religious fervour.

The day will dawn with special prayers in mosques for well-being of the Ummah and progress, prosperity and security of the country. After Fajr prayers, Eid congregations will be held at mosques, Eidgahs and open places in all cities, towns and villages amid security arrangements.

Ulema in their sermons of Eid will highlight the significance of the philosophy of great sacrifice offered by Hazrat Ibrahim and Hazrat Ismail (AS). They will offer prayers for the country’s prosperity and well being of the people. Prayers will also be offered for the salvation of the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir from the Indian suppression and atrocities.

After offering Eid prayer, the faithful will exchange Eid greetings and offer sacrifices of animals to follow the Sunnah of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS). The process of sacrificing animals will continue on second and third days of Eid on Monday and Tuesday.

Radio and TV channels will present special programmes while newspapers will bring out supplements highlighting the spirit of sacrifice.

Eid-ul-Azha holidays announced

Special arrangements have also been made by civic bodies for lifting and dumping the offal of sacrificial animals at specified landfill sites.

All the departments concerned have been directed to ensure cleanliness and antiseptic spray at all the areas and landfill sites to avoid spread of viral diseases.

President Dr Arif Alvi will offer Eid prayers in Islamabad while Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will celebrate Eid in Lahore.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Eid ul Azha Muslims around the world Eid ul Azha prayers Eidgah mosques

Comments

1000 characters

Eid-ul-Azha today

Chinese energy company threatens to discontinue import of Afghan coal

FBR projects 9.5pc tax-to-GDP ratio

Power producer demands payments on daily basis

Relaxation from T&T system: Tobacco cos file another case against FBR in PHC

Wheat transportation to Afghanistan: India launches anti-Pakistan propaganda on social media

Imran to address PTI rally in Lodhran tomorrow

No load-shedding during three Eid holidays: Dastgir

Federal minister Ayaz Sadiq quits

Senator Bugti escapes unhurt in bomb attack

Read more stories