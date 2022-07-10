Eid-ul-Azha today

LAHORE: Eid-ul-Azha will be celebrated across the country today, to commemorate the great sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and Hazrat Ismael (AS) with religious fervour.

The day will dawn with special prayers in mosques for well-being of the Ummah and progress, prosperity and security of the country. After Fajr prayers, Eid congregations will be held at mosques, Eidgahs and open places in all cities, towns and villages amid security arrangements.

Ulema in their sermons of Eid will highlight the significance of the philosophy of great sacrifice offered by Hazrat Ibrahim and Hazrat Ismail (AS). They will offer prayers for the country’s prosperity and well being of the people. Prayers will also be offered for the salvation of the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir from the Indian suppression and atrocities.

After offering Eid prayer, the faithful will exchange Eid greetings and offer sacrifices of animals to follow the Sunnah of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS). The process of sacrificing animals will continue on second and third days of Eid on Monday and Tuesday.

Radio and TV channels will present special programmes while newspapers will bring out supplements highlighting the spirit of sacrifice.

Eid-ul-Azha holidays announced

Special arrangements have also been made by civic bodies for lifting and dumping the offal of sacrificial animals at specified landfill sites.

All the departments concerned have been directed to ensure cleanliness and antiseptic spray at all the areas and landfill sites to avoid spread of viral diseases.

President Dr Arif Alvi will offer Eid prayers in Islamabad while Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will celebrate Eid in Lahore.

