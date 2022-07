ISLAMABAD: The federal government has announced five days public holidays on the occasion of Eidul Azha on Sunday.

A letter issued by the Prime Minister Office said that the Prime Minister has approved the Eidul Azha holidays from 8th to 12th July, 2022 (Friday to Tuesday).

Eid-ul-Azha on July 10

The letter added Cabinet Secretary was directed for taking further action, accordingly.

