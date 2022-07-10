AGL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
Lesco CEO for uninterrupted power supply during Eid days

Recorder Report 10 Jul, 2022

LAHORE: Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) Ch Muhammad Amin has issued directions for uninterrupted power supply to consumers during the Eid days.

He issued these directions to all the concerned department heads while appointing focal persons for accomplishing the task. All the field staff would stay alert to deal with any emergency situation under their guidance. It may be noted that a few heavy spells of rain had led to successive interruptions in power supply throughout the city due to tripping of multiple feeders.

Independent power sector circles have apprehended that the forecast of rain during the Eid days would further expose the fragile distribution system of the company and the consumers would have no option but to face power disruptions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Lesco Eid holidays Electricity load shedding uninterrupted power supply

