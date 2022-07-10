AGL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
Pakistan

Shehbaz greets Erdogan

APP 10 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday held a telephone call with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan, conveyed warm greetings to the government and people of Türkiye on the happy occasion of Eid-ul-Adha. Reciprocating the warm Eid greetings from the Prime Minister, President Erdogan also extended best wishes to the government and people of Pakistan.

During the course of their conversation, the Turkish President also offered prayers for the victims of the devastating floods in Balochistan. In this context, President Erdogan reaffirmed his government’s steadfast support to Pakistan during this testing time.

While recalling his recent visit to Türkiye and warm hospitality extended to him and his delegation, the Prime Minister expressed his government’s firm resolve to further enhance its bilateral cooperation, especially in areas of trade, investment, energy and other important sectors.

Both the leaders also exchanged views on regional and international peace and security matters, including enhancing cooperation for addressing global energy and food crises. The Prime Minister conveyed that he was looking forward to welcoming President Erdogan for the 7th session of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) in Pakistan in September 2022.

He expressed his hope that the Turkish President’s visit to Pakistan would open up new avenues to broaden and deepen trade and investment ties between the two fraternal countries.

