AGL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
ANL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.21%)
AVN 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.64%)
CNERGY 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.14%)
EFERT 90.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.69%)
EPCL 74.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.09%)
FCCL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.83%)
FFL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
FLYNG 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.53%)
GGGL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
GGL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
GTECH 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
KEL 2.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.79%)
MLCF 25.94 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
OGDC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (4.01%)
PAEL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PRL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.58%)
TPL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.65%)
TPLP 19.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.81%)
TREET 28.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
TRG 78.30 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.68%)
UNITY 19.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 12.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
BR100 4,099 Increased By 27.2 (0.67%)
BR30 15,088 Increased By 197.6 (1.33%)
KSE100 41,344 Increased By 184.2 (0.45%)
KSE30 15,728 Increased By 67.3 (0.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Islamabad flooded as heavy rains lash Capital

INP 10 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Four hours of continuous rain overnight in Islamabad left the city largely submerged early Saturday morning. Sector H13 of Islamabad was particularly flooded due to the heavy rain, with water entering the basements of buildings in the neighbourhood. People incurred millions of rupees worth of damages and rescue teams could not enter the area to aid those stranded.

Later in the morning, Commissioner Irfan Nawaz said that The Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad along with the district administration was draining the water with de-watering pumps.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast that the weather will remain hot, humid, and partly cloudy in the majority of the country on Saturday, whereas thunder and precipitation are likely in Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan.

The Met Department also forecast heavy rains in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Upper Punjab, and Kashmir. Meanwhile, rain with strong winds and thunderstorms is expected in lower Sindh and Kashmir.

In Rawalpindi, the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has issued a high alert. Heavy equipment has been delivered to low-lying areas, and authorities are monitoring the water flow in Nullah Lai, according to the WASA Managing Director, Muhammad Tanveer.

According to MD WASA, the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi have received a total of 55mm of rain. He said the water level at the Katarian point of Nullah Lai is 12 feet, while at Gawalmandi Bridge is nine feet.

A WASA spokesman said that rescue teams have been deployed to Committee Chowk Underpass, Liaquat Bagh, Sadiqabad, Satellite Town, and Jamia Masjid Road.

According to the Met Department, 56mm of rainfall at Zero Point and 54mm at Golra 54mm was recorded in Islamabad, Bokra received 51mm of rain, Syedpur received 47mm, and the airport area received 40mm of rain. Meanwhile, 45mm of rain fell in Shamsabad and 43mm in Chaklala. The Met Department said that intermittent rain will continue until tomorrow.

Islamabad heavy rain flood rainy spell

Comments

1000 characters

Islamabad flooded as heavy rains lash Capital

Chinese energy company threatens to discontinue import of Afghan coal

FBR projects 9.5pc tax-to-GDP ratio

Power producer demands payments on daily basis

Eid-ul-Azha today

Relaxation from T&T system: Tobacco cos file another case against FBR in PHC

Wheat transportation to Afghanistan: India launches anti-Pakistan propaganda on social media

Imran to address PTI rally in Lodhran tomorrow

No load-shedding during three Eid holidays: Dastgir

Federal minister Ayaz Sadiq quits

Senator Bugti escapes unhurt in bomb attack

Read more stories