More rains during Eid days

KARACHI: The Met Office has forecast a countrywide rainy spell for Eid-ul-Azha on July 10, Sunday, advising the concerned authorities should remain “alert” during the religious festival.

Monsoon system is expected to strengthen by the weekend namely July 9 and 10, Saturday and Sunday to produce countrywide rains. Pakistan is celebrating Eid-ul-Azha on July 10, as rains may interrupt the Eid rituals like prayers and animals’ sacrifice.

It said that more rain-windstorms with thundershower are expected in Islamabad, Kashmir, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Kohat, Mianwali, Sargodha, Hafizabad, M. B Din, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, Sahiwal, Okara from July 9 till July 12 in occasional gaps.

Heavy rainfall is also likely in Kashmir, Murree, Galiyat, Peshawar, Mardan, Kurram, Dir, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Islamabad, Potohar region, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Hafizabad, Lahore, Faisalabad and Sargodha on July 9 till Sunday.

Rain-wind-thundershower with isolated heavy falls is expected in Mirpurkhas, Dadu, Karachi, Hyderabad Thatta, Badin, Zhob, Ziarat, Barkhan, Loralai, Bolan, Kohlu, Quetta, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Awaran, Naseerabad, Sibbi, Panjgur, Turbat on July 8 and July 9.

Heavy falls may generate urban flooding in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Peshawar, Faisalabad, Lahore, Gujranwala and Sialkot on July 9 and July 9.

Flash floods may hit local nullahs of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Kashmir, Bolan, Kalat, Khuzdar and Lasbella during the forecast period. Rainfall may trigger landslides in Kashmir, Galiyat, Murree, Chillas, Diamir, Gilgit, Hunza, Astore and Skardu.

“Travellers and tourists are advised to remain extra cautious during the forecast period,” the Met said.

