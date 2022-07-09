AGL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
JS Investments launches JS Rental REIT fund

Press Release 09 Jul, 2022

KARACHI: JS Investments, Pakistan’s oldest private sector asset management company and a subsidiary of JS Bank, has launched their first Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) fund called JS Rental REIT.

Real estate is one of the most preferred investment vehicles in Pakistan. However, the sheer size of the upfront capital requirement renders the vast majority incapable of investing in this asset class.

JSIL aims to launch a series of rental and hybrid REIT funds making real estate a more affordable and accessible investment avenue. JS Rental REIT seeks long-term growth in the Net Asset Value and dividend distribution for its unit holders through investing in a portfolio of commercial real estate assets and generating rental income.

