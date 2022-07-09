US official visits NICK

KARACHI: As part of his July 6-9 trip to Karachi, US Department of State Special Representative (S/R) for Commercial and Business Affairs Dilawar Syed visited the National Incubation Centre, Karachi (NICK), on July 7 for a range of engagements with Pakistani officials, innovators, and entrepreneurs.

Special Representative Syed met with Federal Minister of Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin ul Haque to discuss how the United States and Pakistan can cooperate to strengthen Pakistan’s entrepreneurship ecosystem. Following the meeting, Special Representative Syed toured the cent re with NICK officials sand met with Pakistani entrepreneurs.

While at NICK, Special Representative Syed also spoke at a panel on “Promoting US-Pakistan Innovation and Investment.”

