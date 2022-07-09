AGL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
ANL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.21%)
AVN 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.64%)
CNERGY 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.14%)
EFERT 90.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.69%)
EPCL 74.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.09%)
FCCL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.83%)
FFL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
FLYNG 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.53%)
GGGL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
GGL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
GTECH 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
KEL 2.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.79%)
MLCF 25.94 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
OGDC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (4.01%)
PAEL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PRL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.58%)
TPL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.65%)
TPLP 19.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.81%)
TREET 28.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
TRG 78.30 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.68%)
UNITY 19.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 12.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
BR100 4,099 Increased By 27.2 (0.67%)
BR30 15,088 Increased By 197.6 (1.33%)
KSE100 41,344 Increased By 184.2 (0.45%)
KSE30 15,728 Increased By 67.3 (0.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Rogers network outage across Canada hits banks, businesses and consumers

Reuters 09 Jul, 2022

TORONTO: A major outage of Rogers Communications Inc's mobile and internet networks caused widespread disruptions across Canada on Friday, affecting banks, police emergency lines and customers in the second outage to hit one of the country's biggest telecom providers in 15 months.

Customers gathered at coffee shops and public libraries to access alternate networks, while financial institutions reported problems with everything from automated machines to cashless payment systems.

"We are currently experiencing an outage across our wireline and wireless networks and our technical teams are working hard to restore services as quickly as possible," Rogers said in a statement.

The outage is likely to add to concerns about competition in the industry that is dominated by Rogers.

The company, which has about 10 million wireless subscribers and 2.25 million retail internet subscribers, is the leading service provider in Ontario, and along with BCE Inc and Telus Corp, controls 90% of the market share in Canada.

Earlier this year, Canada's competition bureau blocked Rogers' attempt to take over rival Shaw Communications in a C$20-billion deal, saying it would hamper competition in a country where telecom rates are some of the highest in the world.

"Today's outage illustrates the need for more independent competition that will drive more network investment so outages are far less likely," said Anthony Lacavera, managing director of Globealive, an investment firm that had bid for a wireless provider involved in the Rogers/Shaw deal.

Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, showed reports of outages starting from 4.30 am ET, topping off at more than 20,000 users by 7 am ET. The reports dropped to around 8,000 by 11.30 am ET.

The nationwide outage resulted in some callers facing difficulty reaching emergency services via 911 calls, police across Canada said, including Ottawa and Toronto, its largest city.

Interac, which operates an email money transfer service used by several Canadian banks, said the outage was affecting its services. Toronto-Dominion Bank said it was facing system issues with Interac e-Transfer service.

Bank Of Montreal said the outage was affecting financial institutions, toll-free numbers as well as transactions, while Royal Bank of Canada said its ATM and online banking services were affected.

Canada's Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne said his team has been in contact with the company.

"We expressed how important it is that this matter be resolved as soon as possible and for the company to provide prompt and clear communication directly to those impacted," he tweeted.

No credit, only cash

It was the second major outage for Rogers in a little more than a year. In April last year, thousands of its customers reported intermittent interruptions to wireless voice and data services for several hours before the company was able to restore full operations to its network.

In Ottawa's downtown core on Friday, cafes including Tim Hortons were not accepting debit and credit cards, and turning away customers who did not have cash. Tim Hortons did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the impact on its business.

Toronto residents crowded into and around a midtown Starbucks coffee shop offering free wifi on a network unaffected by the outage.

"There's tons of people here with their laptops just working away ferociously, the same as they would at home, because they've got no service at home," said customer Ken Rosenstein.

Rogers Communications Inc internet networks wireless networks BCE Inc Telus Corp François Philippe Champagne Royal Bank of Canada banking services

Comments

1000 characters

Rogers network outage across Canada hits banks, businesses and consumers

Japan's former PM Shinzo Abe dies after being shot while making campaign speech

Amid economic crunch, sales slow at Pakistan Eid holiday market

Pilgrims scale Mount Arafat in high point of biggest Covid-era Hajj

PM Shehbaz offers condolence for death of Japan’s Shinzo Abe

Abe assassination raises questions about Japan's VIP security

Keep safe distance from broken wires, cables: K-Electric issues guidelines for rain

'Far from a soft landing': expert says joblessness, business defaults to rise after rate-hike

Tesla sells record high China-made vehicles in June

Oil rises 2% but set for weekly loss amid recession fears

Read more stories