AGL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
ANL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.21%)
AVN 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.64%)
CNERGY 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.14%)
EFERT 90.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.69%)
EPCL 74.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.09%)
FCCL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.83%)
FFL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
FLYNG 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.53%)
GGGL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
GGL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
GTECH 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
KEL 2.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.79%)
MLCF 25.94 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
OGDC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (4.01%)
PAEL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PRL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.58%)
TPL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.65%)
TPLP 19.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.81%)
TREET 28.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
TRG 78.30 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.68%)
UNITY 19.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 12.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
BR100 4,099 Increased By 27.2 (0.67%)
BR30 15,088 Increased By 197.6 (1.33%)
KSE100 41,344 Increased By 184.2 (0.45%)
KSE30 15,728 Increased By 67.3 (0.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

May FCA: KE gets Rs9.52/unit tariff hike

Mushtaq Ghumman 08 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has raised K-Electric (KE) tariff by Rs 9.52 per unit for the month of May 2022 under monthly Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) mechanism to be charged in the bills of June and July 2022.

The Authority held a public hearing on July 4, 2022 on the KE’s FCA request. A KE team led by CEO, and representatives of consumers and Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) also attended the meeting. KE, in its petition has sought positive adjustment of Rs 11.34 per unit for May 2022 but the Authority has allowed Rs 9.52 per unit.

According to the determination, the Authority has decided to charge partial amount of Rs.2.6322/kWh, pertaining to the FCA of May 2022, in the billing month of July 2022 and the remaining amount, i.e., Rs.6.8860/kWli shall be charged in the billing month of August 2022.

K-Electric shall reflect the fuel charges adjustment in respect of May 2022, in the billing month of July & August 2022. Out of total FCA of Rs.9.5 180/kWh, an amount of Rs.2.6322/kWh shall be charged in the billing month of July 2022 and Rs.6.8860/kWh in the billing month of August 2022.

May FCA: Rs9.42/unit tariff hike approved for KE

K-Electric, in its letter of June 23, 2022 also requested to allow recovery of FCA for the month of May 2022, in the month of July 2022. The Authority has considered the request of K-Electric and observed that FCA for the month of April, i.e., Rs.5.2718/kWh is also being charged from the consumers in the month July 2022; therefore, allowing the entire amount of FCA of May 2022 to be charged in the month of July 2022, would result in overburdening of the consumers, and would not be in the interest of the consumers. The Authority has further noted that in the matter of Discos, it has allowed Rs.7.9040/kWh as FCA for the month of May 2022 to be charged in the month of July 2022. Therefore, the Authority decided to recover the amount in two months.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

FCA nepra KCCI KE consumers KE tariff

Comments

1000 characters

May FCA: KE gets Rs9.52/unit tariff hike

QTA 2Q 2021-22: Nepra increases Discos’ tariffs

Burden of hike in gas prices to be passed on to rich: minister

May FCA: Nepra allows Discos Rs7.90/unit tariff hike

PM-led body to unveil solar policy on Aug 1

Coal, LNG import initiated for power generation: Miftah

Pakistan among states facing most severe consequences of surging prices

Inflation may remain on the higher side: SBP

Policy rate hiked by 125bps to 15pc to cool economy, contain inflation, propel PKR

ECP suspends Punjab’s free power scheme till after by-polls

Read more stories