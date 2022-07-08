May FCA: KE gets Rs9.52/unit tariff hike

ISLAMABAD: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has raised K-Electric (KE) tariff by Rs 9.52 per unit for the month of May 2022 under monthly Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) mechanism to be charged in the bills of June and July 2022.

The Authority held a public hearing on July 4, 2022 on the KE’s FCA request. A KE team led by CEO, and representatives of consumers and Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) also attended the meeting. KE, in its petition has sought positive adjustment of Rs 11.34 per unit for May 2022 but the Authority has allowed Rs 9.52 per unit.

According to the determination, the Authority has decided to charge partial amount of Rs.2.6322/kWh, pertaining to the FCA of May 2022, in the billing month of July 2022 and the remaining amount, i.e., Rs.6.8860/kWli shall be charged in the billing month of August 2022.

K-Electric shall reflect the fuel charges adjustment in respect of May 2022, in the billing month of July & August 2022. Out of total FCA of Rs.9.5 180/kWh, an amount of Rs.2.6322/kWh shall be charged in the billing month of July 2022 and Rs.6.8860/kWh in the billing month of August 2022.

May FCA: Rs9.42/unit tariff hike approved for KE

K-Electric, in its letter of June 23, 2022 also requested to allow recovery of FCA for the month of May 2022, in the month of July 2022. The Authority has considered the request of K-Electric and observed that FCA for the month of April, i.e., Rs.5.2718/kWh is also being charged from the consumers in the month July 2022; therefore, allowing the entire amount of FCA of May 2022 to be charged in the month of July 2022, would result in overburdening of the consumers, and would not be in the interest of the consumers. The Authority has further noted that in the matter of Discos, it has allowed Rs.7.9040/kWh as FCA for the month of May 2022 to be charged in the month of July 2022. Therefore, the Authority decided to recover the amount in two months.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022