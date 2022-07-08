Talks with TTP being held under constitutional framework: FO

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Thursday asserted that talks with banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were being held under the constitution of Pakistan. Speaking at a weekly press briefing, the Foreign Office spokesperson, Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, said that lawmakers have been apprised on the issue of talks with the TTP.

“All activities in this regard are being done under the constitution,” he added. He said that Pakistan has registered a strong protest with New Delhi over its recent blocking of Twitter accounts of Pakistan’s diplomatic missions and the national broadcaster, Radio Pakistan, in India. India’s move reflects the alarming pace of shrinking space for pluralistic voices and curbing of fundamental freedoms in India, he said, adding a petition has also been filed by international organizations in this regard.

He pointed out that relations with China, the European Union and the United States have improved, adding Chinese officials visited Pakistan and renewed his commitment to complete the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects on a priority basis.

