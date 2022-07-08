AGL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
ANL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.21%)
AVN 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.64%)
CNERGY 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.14%)
EFERT 90.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.69%)
EPCL 74.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.09%)
FCCL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.83%)
FFL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
FLYNG 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.53%)
GGGL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
GGL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
GTECH 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
KEL 2.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.79%)
MLCF 25.94 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
OGDC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (4.01%)
PAEL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PRL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.58%)
TPL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.65%)
TPLP 19.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.81%)
TREET 28.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
TRG 78.30 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.68%)
UNITY 19.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 12.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
BR100 4,099 Increased By 27.2 (0.67%)
BR30 15,088 Increased By 197.6 (1.33%)
KSE100 41,344 Increased By 184.2 (0.45%)
KSE30 15,728 Increased By 67.3 (0.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Talks with TTP being held under constitutional framework: FO

Zulfiqar Ahmad 08 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Thursday asserted that talks with banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were being held under the constitution of Pakistan. Speaking at a weekly press briefing, the Foreign Office spokesperson, Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, said that lawmakers have been apprised on the issue of talks with the TTP.

“All activities in this regard are being done under the constitution,” he added. He said that Pakistan has registered a strong protest with New Delhi over its recent blocking of Twitter accounts of Pakistan’s diplomatic missions and the national broadcaster, Radio Pakistan, in India. India’s move reflects the alarming pace of shrinking space for pluralistic voices and curbing of fundamental freedoms in India, he said, adding a petition has also been filed by international organizations in this regard.

He pointed out that relations with China, the European Union and the United States have improved, adding Chinese officials visited Pakistan and renewed his commitment to complete the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects on a priority basis.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Pakistan Foreign office Asim Iftikhar Talks with TTP constitutional framework

Comments

1000 characters

Talks with TTP being held under constitutional framework: FO

QTA 2Q 2021-22: Nepra increases Discos’ tariffs

May FCA: KE gets Rs9.52/unit tariff hike

Burden of hike in gas prices to be passed on to rich: minister

May FCA: Nepra allows Discos Rs7.90/unit tariff hike

PM-led body to unveil solar policy on Aug 1

Coal, LNG import initiated for power generation: Miftah

Pakistan among states facing most severe consequences of surging prices

Inflation may remain on the higher side: SBP

Policy rate hiked by 125bps to 15pc to cool economy, contain inflation, propel PKR

ECP suspends Punjab’s free power scheme till after by-polls

Read more stories