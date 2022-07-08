AGL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
ANL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.21%)
AVN 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.64%)
CNERGY 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.14%)
EFERT 90.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.69%)
EPCL 74.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.09%)
FCCL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.83%)
FFL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
FLYNG 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.53%)
GGGL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
GGL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
GTECH 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
KEL 2.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.79%)
MLCF 25.94 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
OGDC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (4.01%)
PAEL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PRL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.58%)
TPL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.65%)
TPLP 19.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.81%)
TREET 28.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
TRG 78.30 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.68%)
UNITY 19.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 12.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
BR100 4,099 Increased By 27.2 (0.67%)
BR30 15,088 Increased By 197.6 (1.33%)
KSE100 41,344 Increased By 184.2 (0.45%)
KSE30 15,728 Increased By 67.3 (0.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

EU wheat rebounds with Chicago as demand in focus

Reuters 08 Jul, 2022

PARIS: Euronext wheat climbed 4% on Thursday, rebounding with Chicago futures from four-month lows as investors’ recession fears eased and export news underscored strong early-season demand for European wheat. September milling wheat on Paris-based Euronext settled up 4.1% at 338.75 euros ($343.87) a tonne.

The contract had fallen on Wednesday to 322.00 euros, the weakest front-month price since Feb. 28. Chicago wheat also added around 4%. The wheat market continued to wrestle with economic sentiment driving investment flows and an uncertain supply outlook as war in Ukraine disrupts huge Black Sea grain trade.

“There’s a moment in a slide when the selling interest dries up,” a futures dealer said. “We’ve also seen some fresh export demand.” News that Egypt’s state grains buyer General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) purchased about 63,000 tonnes of German wheat in a direct deal this week, as reported by sources on Thursday, underscored demand for European Union wheat. “The Egyptian sale is not very big but the hope is that it could signal more interest in German wheat by GASC,” one German trader said.

German old-crop export shipments were winding up before the arrival of the new crop starting later in July, with shipments from German ports leaving this week including 35,000 tonnes for Mauritania and 14,000 tonnes for Morocco.

In France, around 100,000 tonnes of wheat is expected to load for Morocco at the west coast port of La Pallice in the coming week, in a further sign of large Moroccan import needs following a drought-hit harvest, traders said.

Chicago wheat EU wheat wheat crop GASC

Comments

1000 characters

EU wheat rebounds with Chicago as demand in focus

QTA 2Q 2021-22: Nepra increases Discos’ tariffs

May FCA: KE gets Rs9.52/unit tariff hike

Burden of hike in gas prices to be passed on to rich: minister

May FCA: Nepra allows Discos Rs7.90/unit tariff hike

PM-led body to unveil solar policy on Aug 1

Coal, LNG import initiated for power generation: Miftah

Pakistan among states facing most severe consequences of surging prices

Inflation may remain on the higher side: SBP

Policy rate hiked by 125bps to 15pc to cool economy, contain inflation, propel PKR

ECP suspends Punjab’s free power scheme till after by-polls

Read more stories