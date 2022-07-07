AGL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
ANL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.21%)
AVN 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.64%)
CNERGY 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.14%)
EFERT 90.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.69%)
EPCL 74.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.09%)
FCCL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.83%)
FFL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
FLYNG 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.53%)
GGGL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
GGL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
GTECH 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
KEL 2.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.79%)
MLCF 25.94 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
OGDC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (4.01%)
PAEL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PRL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.58%)
TPL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.65%)
TPLP 19.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.81%)
TREET 28.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
TRG 78.30 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.68%)
UNITY 19.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 12.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
BR100 4,099 Increased By 27.2 (0.67%)
BR30 15,088 Increased By 197.6 (1.33%)
KSE100 41,344 Increased By 184.2 (0.45%)
KSE30 15,728 Increased By 67.3 (0.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Tunisia’s Jabeur downs Maria to become first Arab in major final

Reuters 07 Jul, 2022

LONDON: Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur lifted the spirits of an entire continent as she became the first Arab and first African woman to reach the Wimbledon final with a rousing 6-2 3-6 6-1 victory over her barbecue buddy Tatjana Maria on Thursday.

Before she stepped on court, American great Billie Jean King said Jabeur was “using tennis as a platform to help Tunisia, help Africa and help Arabs” and the 27-year-old did just that as she finally ended the remarkable run of mum-of-two Maria.

Maria, 34, was forced to save three break points in the opening game but was unable to prolong that resistance as she dropped serve in the third and seventh games before Jabeur sealed the opening set when the German smacked a backhand long.

Russian-born Rybakina eyes Wimbledon final despite compatriots’ ban

However, the 103rd-ranked Maria refused to hand victory away on a platter to an opponent she calls “family” as she broke for a 3-1 lead in the second and held on to that advantage to draw level when the third seed sliced a backhand into the net.

But Jabeur finally lived up to her world number two billing to run away with the third set and set up a final showdown with either Romania’s 16th-seeded 2019 champion Simona Halep or Russian-born Kazakh 17th seed Elena Rybakina.

Wimbledon Ons Jabeur grasscourt grand slam All England Club Wimbledon open Wimbledon championships Tatjana Maria

Comments

1000 characters

Tunisia’s Jabeur downs Maria to become first Arab in major final

SBP increases key interest rate by 125 basis points, takes it to 15%

Power crisis: Pakistan's request for LNG fails, not a single offer received

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves plunge again, now stand at $9.8bn

Oil up nearly $5 as tight supply outweighs recession fears

Boris Johnson quits as UK prime minister, dragged down by scandals

United Arab Emirates set to run Kabul airport in deal with Taliban

Turncoats of 'every size and colour' will be defeated in Punjab by-polls: Imran Khan

Pakistan to announce national solar energy policy on August 1

Sindh test-runs new route for Peoples Bus Service

Rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Read more stories